Punjab minister: Rs 34 cr sanctioned under Ashirwad scheme

Chandigarh, June 24

Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minority Affairs Dr Baljit Kaur on Monday said Rs 34 crore has been sanctioned for 6,786 beneficiaries under the state’s Ashirwad scheme.

At a press conference, she said for the fiscal year 2023-24, an amount of Rs 2732.07 lakh has been sanctioned for 5,357 beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste category. The government also sanctioned Rs 728.79 lakh for 1,429 beneficiaries from backward classes and economically weaker sections for 2023-24. This amount will be disbursed directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The minister explained that Ashirwad scheme provides financial assistance for the marriage or remarriage of girls belonging to Scheduled Castes, backward classes and economically weaker sections in Punjab, with eligibility extending to two girls per family. Applicants are required to submit their applications either before or within 30 days of the marriage date. To enhance transparency, the Punjab Government launched the Ashirwad portal in April 2023 for online submission of applications.

She further added that eligibility criteria for the Ashirwad scheme requires applicants to be permanent residents of Punjab, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, backward classes, or economically weaker sections and having an annual family income of less than Rs 32,790.

