Minister announces Rs 8 lakh for music festival Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan

Jalandhar, December 31

The 148th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan concluded on the premises of Shree Devi Talab Mandir here today.

During his visit to the three-day event on Saturday night, Cabinet Minister announced Rs 8 lakh for the event.

This was in addition to the Rs 30 lakh fund by the state Tourism Department (Rs 15 lakh each form state-Centre partnership). State Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann was also expected to arrive at the festival on Sunday night, the last day of the festival.

Several key leaders, however, who were expected at the sammelan this year, failed to turn up due to fog or other engagements.

On the first day one of the festival, Governor Banwarilal Purohit was slated to arrive and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also expected. While the Governor had to cancel his visit due to fog, the minister could not make it due to a last minute engagement.

On Day two, a visit from Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku was expected but he too did not come.

The MP was at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station on Saturday for the launch of the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express and its stopover in Jalandhar.

From the BJP, its national executive member Manoranajan Kalia, former CPS KD Bhandari, district president Sushil Sharma, leaders Ashok Sareen and Raman Pabbi visited the festival. From ruling AAP, minister Balkar Singh, MLA Raman Arora and leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara turned up. MLA Bawa Henry and Rajinder Beri visited the event from the Congress party.

Talking to The Tribune, MP Rinku said: “The Tourism Minister will be visiting the sammelan today and I am also in touch with the Harivallabh Committee. The festival is not just of state or national importance but holds an international significance. We will ensure all requisite funds for the event from the state government.”

Mahasabha chief Purnima Beri said: “MP Rinku had initially assured us monetary help of Rs 10 lakh. The issue of funds was also taken up with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Governor. While they couldn’t visit, they have assured us of help.” MP Rinku visited the event later in the night today.

