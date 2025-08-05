Minister Bains told to appear before Sikh clergy tomorrow

The Akal Takht has asked Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains to appear before the five Sikh high priests on Wednesday in connection with a dance gig at a Srinagar event held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur last month. He and Language Department Director Jaswant Singh were present at the event.

Earlier, Bains was told to furnish an explanation before the Sikh clergy on August 1, which was postponed in the wake of a tragedy in officiating Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj’s family. Jaswant Singh was also summoned along with the minister.

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Secretariat at Akal Takht, informed that the Cabinet Minister had been informed via email. Jaswant Singh would be summoned on some other day as he was abroad for a relative’s wedding.

When the Akal Takht had summoned Bains on July 26, he had tendered an apology in a social media post the same day. He had stated that being a Sikh minister, he accepted the mistake “committed knowingly or unknowingly” by the management of the event.

Gargaj said though the minister had apologised, the summons still stood and a decision on his apology would be taken on August 6.

On July 24, a dance performance by Sufi singer Bir Singh at the religious event in Srinagar had caused a controversy. Though the singer apologised to the Akal Takht by appearing in person, a decision in his regard is likely to be taken during the August 6 meeting.

The SGPC has also sought a public apology from the Punjab Government. The event was held by the Language Department, which comes under the Education Department.

Meanwhile, the SGPC will hold a meeting to discuss Panthic matters at its office here tomorrow.