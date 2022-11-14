Punjab diary: Minister Dr Baljit Kaur checks eyes in poll-bound Gujarat

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, who is campaigning for AAP candidates in poll-bound Gujarat, is conducting free eye check-up of voters there. She has even uploaded a photo on her Facebook page. Notably, during her own election campaign in the Malout Assembly segment, this state awardee doctor had tried this method to establish a personal rapport with voters and got a huge success. Now, it’s to be seen whether her eye check-up method works or flops in Gujarat.

Word of caution by BSF

Gurdaspur: The cops may not be saying it openly. But clandestinely they certainly are. They know that checking drug peddling from across the border has become an insurmountable task. For every kilo of dope caught at the International Border at least 10 kg flows into various cities of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Goa and Delhi. The consensus now developing among officers is that anti-terror laws should be clamped on smugglers. “Only then can a difference be made. Otherwise, we all know that we are fighting a losing battle,” said a BSF officer. Some food for thought for our lawmakers!

When cops’ version shocked media

Batala: Last week Batala cops nabbed gangster Ranjodh Bablu after a six-hour gun battle that saw 70 rounds being fired. Officials sold mediapersons the version that “a bullet had hit Bablu in the back following which he was immobilised”. However, the very next day the same reporters were in for a shock when they learnt that the gangster had been produced in a court. The cops' version goes against medical science. Doctors say it is simply not possible for a man, who is hit by a bullet just a day before, to walk out of the hospital ward straight into a courtroom. It's high time that the Batala police explain this flip-flop.

Farmers track online statements of leaders

Sangrur: Well aware about the might of farmer organisations, a majority of politicians are avoiding any comment against pollution caused by stubble-burning. Despite skies turning black, politicians don’t want to earn the wrath of farmers. Stubble-burning is a main issue these days during meetings, but whenever any farmer reaches the spot, all prefer to change the subject. Interestingly, leaders of all farmer organisations are checking the online content to find whether anyone speaks against them. “We are unwilling to burn stubble, but since the government has failed to help us, we have to burn the crop residue,” said Nishan Singh, a farmer.

MLA plays Good Samaritan

Ropar: MLA Dinesh Chadha played a Samaritan when he noticed a road accident on his way from Ropar to Nurpur Bedi on Sunday morning. A couple was lying injured on the road after their scooter collided with a car. The MLA stopped his car and called for an ambulance. Realising that it would take some time for an ambulance to arrive at the spot he with help of others shifted the injured in his car to the Ropar Civil Hospital and ensured that they received immediate treatment. He took lift from a passerby to reach his destination’.

Army officer from Punjab honoured

Chandigarh: In an honour for a Punjab Army officer, the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, at its diamond jubilee celebrations, installed the statue of Brig Gurpartap Singh, who was the first Colonel of the centre. Brig Gurpratap was the Area Commander in Chandigarh before the Western Command came at Chandimandir.

