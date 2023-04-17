Minister Cheema calls it murder of democracy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the Centre’s dictatorial attitude has been witnessed today in Delhi. He said this while condemning the detention of protesting AAP leaders there.

Cheema alleged that the AAP’s success with the party’s liquor policy in Punjab (which he said was prevented from being implemented in Delhi) is the real reason for the action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

BJP backing mafia The BJP had encouraged liquor mafia in the state under SAD-BJP rule. The party doesn’t want to end the mafia in the state. It is sustaining it. —Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister

He termed the detention as a “murder of democracy” by the central government.

Cheema claimed the same liquor policy, which had invited action against Kejriwal, had yielded rich dividends in the state, causing 41 per cent increase in revenue for Punjab. But the BJP did not want it to succeed.

Addressing mediapersons at the AAP party office in Jalandhar on the CBI notice and summons to Kejriwal, Cheema alleged, “The BJP gave rise to liquor mafia in the state under SAD-BJP combine. The party doesn’t want to end liquor mafia in the state. It is sustaining the mafia. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor prevented the implementation of the same liquor policy in Delhi. When excise policy on same pattern was implemented in Punjab, it succeeded, generating a revenue increase of 41.41 per cent due to AAP government’s honest implementation. The BJP does not want its implementation.”

The minister added, “Be it the CBI or ED, Arvind Kejriwal will respond to all summons and will join the probe each time.”