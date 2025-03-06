Minister Cheema leads efforts to combat drug trade in Tarn Taran

Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister for Finance and Chairman of the ‘Yudh Nishian Virudh’ campaign, chaired a meeting with district civil and police officers on Wednesday, urging them to secure active community participation in the ongoing battle against drugs. The minister also reviewed ongoing drug de-addiction initiatives and directed officials to enhance these efforts by involving youth in educational competitions, sports, culture and other activities promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Cheema instructed the police administration to expedite legal action against drug peddlers, stressing properties acquired through the drug trade should be attached. He affirmed Tarn Taran would become the first drug-free district in the state.

Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar provided an update on the efforts of Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Khadoor Sahib MLA, whose initiative has seen 80 panchayats pass resolutions pledging non-cooperation with drug peddlers.

Addressing mediapersons, Cheema reaffirmed the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government to eradicate the drug trade in the state. He vowed efforts would be made to bring back individuals involved in drug trafficking from abroad and punish them according to the law. He also revealed plans to equip the police in border districts with anti-drone technology to combat cross-border drug smuggling.

On the problem of corruption, Cheema noted the suspension of 15 tehsiladars had dealt a significant blow to corruption within the state machinery.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said the district had attached properties worth Rs 28 crore from drug smugglers, with further action underway in six additional cases. He also noted 80 individuals had been arrested under the NDPS Act, adding 13 kg of heroin had been seized during the campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn, and other leaders of the AAP.