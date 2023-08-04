Minister Cheema targets BJP over Haryana violence

Chandigarh, August 3
AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP over violence in Manipur and Haryana. Senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said atrocities were being committed on children, women and tribals in BJP-ruled states and the Prime Minister was silent instead of taking any action. Addressing a press conference here today, Cheema said the atmosphere created by the BJP has embarrassed India on the global level.
The Finance Minister said that law and order had completely failed in Manipur. “Women are being tormented on a large scale. BJP-ruled state Haryana is also on fire now. Around 100 people were injured and six died during the communal clashes there. But the Prime Minister did not say a word on these issues,” Cheema said.
