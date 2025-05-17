Minister: Entire wheat procured

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has claimed that the state government has procured the entire 130.03 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat that arrived in mandis till the closure of the procurement season on May 15.

Advertisement

He said Rs 28,571 crore had been credited into the accounts of over 7 lakh farmers. To ensure smooth procurement, 2,885 mandis or purchase centres had been set up.