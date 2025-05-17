DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Minister: Entire wheat procured

Minister: Entire wheat procured

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has claimed that the state government has procured the entire 130.03 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat that arrived in mandis till the closure of the procurement season on May 15.
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:50 AM May 17, 2025 IST
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak has claimed that the state government has procured the entire 130.03 lakh metric tonne (LMT) wheat that arrived in mandis till the closure of the procurement season on May 15.

He said Rs 28,571 crore had been credited into the accounts of over 7 lakh farmers. To ensure smooth procurement, 2,885 mandis or purchase centres had been set up.

