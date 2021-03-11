Minister examines eye patients

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, a former eye surgeon, on Saturday examined eyes of a number of patients at a medical check-up camp organised at the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Bhagsar village. The minister used to examine patients during her election campaign too. “I have personal attachment with the people of my area and it gives me satisfaction while serving them as a doctor too,” said Dr Baljit. TNS

Debt-ridden farmer ends life

Abohar: A 25-year-old farmer, Rajnish Kumar, ended his life reportedly by consuming an insecticide on Friday. Jagdish Kumar, uncle of the deceased, said Rajnish had to devote his entire time to cultivation after his father, Vijay Pal, suffered a paralysis attack this February. The family was planning to clear a part of their Rs 9 lakh debt after selling their cotton produce, but the whitefly attack ruined their plan. OC

10 stolen bikes recovered

Muktsar: The police on Saturday claimed to have caught Manpreet Singh of Badhai village and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from him. According to the police, the accused was intercepted on Bura Gujjar road on a stolen motorcycle. “During interrogation, he revealed the names of his associates — Rajdeep Singh of Muktsar and Manpreet Singh of Mallan village — who are yet to be arrested,” said Muktsar SSP. TNS

Gurmat programme

Amritsar: The SGPC held a Gurmat programme in the memory of Baba Makhan Shah Lubana and Baba Lakhi Shah Banjara at the Golden Temple on Saturday. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the sangat must take inspiration from Lubana and Banjara to lead a life as per Gurmat philosophy. Baldev Singh Gijliyan, president of Gurdwara Baba Makhan Shah Lubana, New York, thanked the committee for organising the programme. TNS

Relief for culling of pigs: Bhullar

Chandigarh: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the government will provide due compensation for culling pigs as per the Centre’s policy. He said the state government stood by the pig farmers and there was no need to panic. TNS

Rs 50L cheque for Nat’l Games

Mohali: Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today interacted with the sports contingent of Punjab participating in the 36th National Games. He handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the Punjab Olympic Association (POA) for the games which are to be held in Gujarat next month. TNS

Woman kills husband

Bathinda: A woman of Gehri Buttar village here allegedly killed her husband, Sandeep Singh (22). The police have taken the weapon used in the murder in their possession and started investigation. SHO Jaswinder Singh said a case of murder has been registered against the woman and search operation has been initiated. TNS

Liquor smuggling bid foiled

Abohar: The police confiscated a truck, loaded with cartons of country-made foreign liquor, on National Highway-62 . Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh said: “On the basis of confidential information received by constable Ram Kumar, a truck bearing a Gujarat number plate was stopped near Kodamdesar. Search of the vehicle revealed that about 800 boxes of liquor were stacked behind the bales. The estimated price of the liquor is around Rs 90 lakh.”