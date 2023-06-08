 Minister gives job letters : The Tribune India

Minister gives job letters

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 134 persons in the department. Addressing a function here, the Cabinet Minister congratulated newly-inducted employees and exhorted them to work with zeal. TNS

Shopkeepers block road

Muktsar: Irate over the poor condition of the Muktsar-Malout road, some shopkeepers on Wednesday lodged a protest by blocking it on the outskirts of the town. The protesters had even erected a tent on the road. Later, a naib tehsildar visited the spot and pacified the protesters. TNS

Apply for PPSC chief’s post

Chandigarh: The government has invited applications for the post of Chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission. A press note by the Personnel Department said the last date to apply for the post is June 21. A search committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, has been formed. TNS

Road to be repaired

Chandigarh: The government will repair Chawa-Samrala Road via Roopa, Bagli, Dehru Road. Harbhajan Singh ETO said it was an important and busy road, which connects Khanna with Samrala constituency. He said the work on this road with an estimated cost of Rs 481.15 lakh would be started soon.

