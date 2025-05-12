Minister Goyal inspects Rs 12-cr pathway project

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Sunday inspected the work of a public promenade being constructed over a ditch drain at a cost of Rs 12 core in Sangrur’s Lehragaga town.

“The project is nearing completion and will soon be dedicated to the public,” he told people on the occasion.

He said 4.5 feet wide pipes had been installed in the drain to ensure a smooth flow of water. He said grills would also be installed on both sides of the 3-km-long pathway. He said rainwater would no longer be allowed to accumulate in slum areas and would be directed into the drain.