Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

The Department of Post organised a Rozgar Mela at the Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) here today. The Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, was the chief guest.

He handed appointment letters for various posts to 193 newly inducted recruits of the Department of Post. While addressing the gathering, the minister said, “The new appointees will play a significant role in nation-building. This event is the fifth in the series to provide 10 lakh appointments during the next one year as envisioned by the Prime Minister.”

He said, “During the last few years our country has witnessed tremendous growth in the export sector. Our economic growth rate is around seven per cent, which is good. India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world.”

Congratulating the newly selected youths, the minister called upon them to contribute to the country’s progress. He said, “The state governments are also being encouraged to fill up vacant posts.”

Short films on Karmayogi Prarambh Module, an orientation course, and employment fairs were screened during the mela.