Minister Harjot Bains issues show-cause notice to Moga Municipal Commissioner

Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains today conducted a surprise inspection of the city's cleanliness while passing through Moga on his way to Muktsar district for a public function. He said he would issue a show-cause notice to the Municipal Commissioner of Moga after finding the city's cleanliness standards unsatisfactory.

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Sharing details on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said he interacted with residents during his visit and observed several open garbage dumping points across the city. He noted that the level of cleanliness was "not up to the mark" and directed municipal authorities to take immediate corrective action.

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"During my morning inspection in Moga today, I interacted with locals and found cleanliness not up to the mark, with open garbage dumping points across the city. I am issuing a show-cause notice to the Municipal Commissioner, Moga. No compromise on cleanliness," Bains stated in his post.

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The action underscores the state government's focus on improving urban sanitation.

On June 8, Bains had launched ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, a technology-driven cleanliness campaign that requires civic officials to conduct daily field inspections from 7 am to 8 am.