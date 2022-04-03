Minister inspects Bhucho school

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 2



Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday inspected a government secondary school at Bhucho Mandi in Bathinda district.

After inspecting the school building, which is 50 years old, Hayer said it would soon be changed. He also expressed concern over the poor condition of tables in classrooms.

AAP MLA Jagsir Singh welcomed him along with other party workers on arrival. The minister also visited his relatives in Bhucho, where he had spent a large part of his childhood, said a family member