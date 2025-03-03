Minister, MP review project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal reviewed the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah on Saturday.

Conducting a meeting with the officials concerned at the 225 MLD Jamalpur STP along the Tajpur road, Ravjot and Seechewal issued strict directions to the officials to take action against those dumping untreated waste or cow dung into the water body or the sewer lines draining into it.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga, Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur, Deputy Mayor Prince Johar, DC Jitendra Jorwal, MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, and other officials of the PPCB, soil conservation, irrigation departments etc. attended the meeting.