DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Minister, MP review project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Minister, MP review project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal reviewed the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah on Saturday. Conducting a meeting with the officials concerned at the 225 MLD Jamalpur STP along the Tajpur road,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal reviewed the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah on Saturday.

Conducting a meeting with the officials concerned at the 225 MLD Jamalpur STP along the Tajpur road, Ravjot and Seechewal issued strict directions to the officials to take action against those dumping untreated waste or cow dung into the water body or the sewer lines draining into it.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga, Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur, Deputy Mayor Prince Johar, DC Jitendra Jorwal, MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, and other officials of the PPCB, soil conservation, irrigation departments etc. attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper