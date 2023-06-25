Minister: Need mass drive to conserve water

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

In view of the deteriorating groundwater situation, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer asked the department to chalk out new programmes and intensify ongoing water conservation and management works.

Stressing on maximising the use of canal water and treated water for agriculture, Meet Hayer batted for expanding the underground pipeline network to every nook and corner of the state. He called for initiating a mass movement for water management and conservation by involving all stakeholders and creating awareness at the grassroots level.

Reviewing the watershed scheme, Meet Hayer laid emphasis on providing financial assistance to landless farmers through the creation of self-help groups.