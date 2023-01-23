Minister Aman Arora pulls up officers for using old bricks in zone work at Sunam

Sangrur, January 22
Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora has prevented the use of the poor quality material in the construction of the Modern Street Vending Zone at Sunam and pulled up officers and directed them to replace the poor quality material within a week.
The government has given a contract of Rs 1 crore for the construction.
“When the government has given a contract, how could you allow the use of old bricks? If you cannot ensure the use of good quality material, then you cannot work. I will not tolerate it. Next week, I will come again and all poor quality material must be changed before that, otherwise all will face strict action,” warned the minister.
During the inspection, Arora checked the construction work of the sewerage manhole chambers. The zone is being built at the old vegetable market of the city. The minister instructed the officials to complete this vending zone within three months.
“Officers and contractors must change their attitude. During previous governments, they used poor quality material and pocketed huge amounts, but in the AAP government, we will not allow the misuse of money, which shoud be used with transparency,” he said .
