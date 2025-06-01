DT
Minister puts top MC official on notice over dirty water supply

Minister puts top MC official on notice over dirty water supply

Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh has ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice against the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Municipal Corporation for alleged negligence of duty over the contaminated drinking water supply.
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 02:08 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh
Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh has ordered the issuance of a show-cause notice against the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Municipal Corporation for alleged negligence of duty over the contaminated drinking water supply.

The minister took the step after a resident of Kumhar Mohalla complained regarding dirty water being supplied in the area.

However, MC officials explained to the minister that the Canal Department had failed to control water contamination, said sources.

The minister interacted with vegetable and fruit vendors and residents at Kumhar Mohalla. Besides inspecting garbage dumps, he also took stock of developmental works that were launched by the previous Congress government but had been put on hold for the past three years, the sources said.

Visiting different wards, he spoke to people regarding the services being provided by the Local Bodies Department, they said.

Ravjot said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had told him to meet people and solve their issues. He also directed the officials to visit residential areas and fix people’s problems.

While visiting the stadium at Indira Nagari, he instructed the department to provide more facilities in the area and also complete the construction of the community hall.

