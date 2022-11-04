Minister seeks registration deed record of Moga dist

Tribune News Service

Moga, November 3

Taking a serious note of complaints regarding registration of plots/houses without no-objection certificates (NOCs) by the Local Government and Urban Development departments, PWD and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh has summoned the record of registration deeds executed by the Revenue Department during the past three months.

He instructed Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh to check the record of the Revenue Department to determine the registration done without NOCs and how these were executed by the revenue authorities.

The minister said, “It has been found that in some cases, registration was done without NOCs, while in others, it was denied by the revenue authorities. This indicates favouritism.”

The minister came here to take stock of the progress of development and public welfare works in the district. Manjit Singh Bilaspur, MLA, Nihal Singh Wala, Gulneet Singh Khurana, SSP, Moga, Charumita, SDM, Dharamkot, and other officials were present at

the meeting.

He instructed the officials to ensure coordination with the MLAs to carry out development works in a better way and make sure that the administration worked as a team with elected representatives.

#Moga