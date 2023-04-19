Minister sends dist coordinators to parent schools

Chandigarh, April 18
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday ordered to revert 23 District Coordinators working under Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab (Primary) Project and 422 block master trainers (BMTs) to their parent schools.
The minister said that these teachers will carry out the work related to these ongoing project while being posted in their parent schools. He said the decision had been taken to raise the standard of education in state.
