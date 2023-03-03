Minister tells MC officials to raze illegal structures

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 2

The Punjab Government on Thursday directed the Bathinda Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities to demolish illegal constructions and unauthorised colonies instead of issuing notices, which resulted in protracted litigations. Mood in higher echelons of the government suggests that this stern policy would be implemented in the urban pockets across the state. Punjab Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar at a marathon meeting held today with elected representatives and officials of the urban local bodies directed them not to move the court against culprits regarding unauthorised constructions.

He said this practice indirectly helped the latter and was detrimental to the department. “Do not issue notices. Take action against illegal constructions at the first instance,” the minister said at the meeting.

“Why should the urban local bodies move the court when there are enough provisions under the Punjab Municipal Act to take action against violators,” he further said.

The Minister was here to hand over 51 one-room set houses to slum dwellers under the “Basera” scheme at Odiya Colony. In all, 129 such houses are to be constructed under the scheme.