Minister tracks progress of development works in MCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

Local Government Minister Balkar Singh held a meeting with the department head office officials and commissioners of Municipal Corporations in Phagwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala at the Municipal Bhawan here.

He instructed officials to expedite development works under various schemes. The minister called for planned development in the state’s cities, coupled with maintaining cleanliness in the Urban Local bodies.

He reviewed the status of development works under the Amrut Scheme of Urban Local Units, Swachh Bharat Mission and Punjab Urban Improvement Environment Program Phase 1, 2 and 3.

#Phagwara