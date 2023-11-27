Minister tracks progress of development works in MCs

Chandigarh, November 26
Local Government Minister Balkar Singh held a meeting with the department head office officials and commissioners of Municipal Corporations in Phagwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala at the Municipal Bhawan here.
He instructed officials to expedite development works under various schemes. The minister called for planned development in the state’s cities, coupled with maintaining cleanliness in the Urban Local bodies.
He reviewed the status of development works under the Amrut Scheme of Urban Local Units, Swachh Bharat Mission and Punjab Urban Improvement Environment Program Phase 1, 2 and 3.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day
As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...
Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’
‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...
Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids
Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...
China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...
SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir
Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...