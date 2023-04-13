Minister urges nursing students to adopt a village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Medical Education & Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday gave a clarion call to nursing students to adopt one village each. He said they should examine blood pressure, conduct diabetes test and check weight of each resident of the village.

“Apart from this, also educate people to partake only nutritious food and exhort them to spend one hour a day on exercise, whether it’’s a walk or yoga,” he said, while ensuring them full support and facilities from his side.

Dr Balbir Singh was addressing a one-day workshop on “Administrative skills and latest trends in nursing education” organised by the Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC) at Municipal Bhawan here. Indian Nursing Council (INC) president Dr T Dilip Kumar, Secretary Dr Saravjeet Kaur and Joint Secretary KS Bharti also attended the workshop.