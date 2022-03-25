Minister Dr Baljit Kaur warns government doctors doing private practice

Tribune News Service

Malout (Muktsar), March 24

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur today visited the Malout Assembly constituency where she again warned of action against government doctors doing private practice.

Interacting with mediapersons, she said: “After my visit to the Malout Civil Hospital a few days ago, I learnt that some doctors have taken leave. All those not taking care of patients in government hospitals or doing parallel private practice will face action. If I am polite, it doesn’t mean I can’t take strict action. All those violating the rules will be dealt with sternly.”

The minister said child begging would be stopped soon and such kids would be enrolled in government schools. “I will take care of poor people and officers have assured me full support in this regard. I have cleared the pending files of the post-matric SC scholarship. Besides, the post-matric SC scholarship scam will be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

