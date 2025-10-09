DT
Minister warns rice millers in Malout of action over malpractice

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said she received a complaint that a rice miller was deliberately showing higher moisture content in the paddy crop to make deductions from farmers' payments

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Malout, Updated At : 09:43 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. 
Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday warned rice millers in Malout of stern action if found indulging in any malpractice during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

The minister said she had visited the grain market in Malout to review the arrangements and received a complaint that a rice miller was deliberately showing a higher moisture content in the paddy crop to make deductions from farmers’ payments. However, upon verification, the moisture content was found to be lower than what was being claimed by the miller.

She also directed officials to keep a strict vigil on such activities and ensure that farmers receive full payment for their produce without any arbitrary deductions. The minister said the state government would not tolerate any exploitation of farmers and that erring millers would face immediate action as per the law.

