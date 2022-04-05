Minister: Will address health staff shortage

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 4

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Vijay Singla has said the government is making efforts to provide better healthcare facilities to people so that no needy person is deprived of the required treatment, medicines and other facilities in hospitals.”

Dr Singla was here to inaugurate the second round of immunisation at the Maternal and Child Civil Hospital on Monday. If there was any shortage of staff, including doctors, in government hospitals, it would be addressed on a priority basis, he said. Those selling drugs in the guise of medicines would not be spared, he added. —