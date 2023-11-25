Ministerial staff strike enters Day 18, work hit

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 24

As part of the strike called by the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union for the fulfilment of their demands, the employees took part in a protest against the state government here today.

An effigy of the government was burnt after taking out a protest march in the city on Friday, the 18th day of the “indefinite” strike.

Earlier, union leaders gathered near the District Administrative Complex, from where they marched towards the bus stand, where the effigy was burnt.

The union’s district head, Rajveer Singh Mann, and general secretary Surjeet Singh led the protest. Mann said on the call given by the state body, a protest rally was held on the 18th day of the pen-down strike.

The protesters demanded that the old pension scheme be restored for employees recruited after 2004, the “shortcomings” of Pay Commission be removed, outstanding amount be given, 12 per cent of DA arrears be declared immediately, ACP scheme be implemented, Rs 200 development tax be withdrawn and temporary employees be regularised.

The protesters warned that if their demands were not met, the strike would continue for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, due to the strike, the pendency of work in offices has kept on increasing every day.