Ministerial staff strike leaves 33L without pension

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 14

With ministerial employees on strike for the past over one month, 32.92 lakh social security pensioners are running from pillar to post to get their monthly pension.

The worst hit are over 22 lakh old age pensioners, especially those in the rural areas for whom this is the only sources of income. All these pensioners get Rs 1,500 per month per beneficiary and pension is shifted into their bank accounts. Over the past few days, these pensioners have even started heckling ruling party leaders and ministers, whenever they visit the villages, over the delay in getting the pension.

Gurnam Singh, who worked as a rickshaw puller till a few years back, in Machhiwara, rued that he had made three rounds to bank in the past week to check if his pension had been credited to this bank account. “There are many like me, whose only financial assistance is pension. Even if there is a strike by employees, our pension should not have been stopped. I have been taking my daily needs on credit,” he rued. Asha Rani, a widow in Khanna, too, narrated her tale of woes because of the non-release of widow pension to her.

Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Baljit Kaur said she was aware of the difficulties faced by the pensioners and was trying her best to get the pension disbursed at the earliest.

“I have called a meeting on this issue on Friday and pension should be disbursed soon,” she said. Salaries and pensions of government employees is the only payment that has been released this month.

The ministerial staff have been on strike since November 8. They are demanding that the AAP government’s decision last year of reverting to the old pension scheme be implemented at the earliest; their pending DA instalments be released and their DA be on a par with that given to central government employees.

Though these employees have held a meeting with a Cabinet Sub- Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema recently, the talks were inconclusive.