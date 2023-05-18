Ministers address people's grievances

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Over 1,000 people turned up at the “Sarkar Apke Dwar” programme with their grievances today.

Aided by officers, ministers had set up desks to redress people’s grievances. There were a large number of complaints regarding property and land disputes. A huge rush was witnessed at the desk of Minister for Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu addressed complaints associated with his department.

PIMS employees, who were terminated in 2017, met Sidhu seeking restoration of their jobs.

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union and the Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha met Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeking the rehabilitation of those displaced in the Latifpura demolition drive and the release of the arrested activists.

Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Laljit Bhullar, Baljit Kaur and Chetan Singh Jouramajra also addressed a large number of grievances.