Ministers hand over job letters to 71 recruits at Centre’s ‘Rozgar Mela’

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 22

The first phase of the “Rozgar Mela”, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh Central government jobs, was launched on the premises of Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the drive simultaneously across 50 centres in the country through videoconferencing.

Process to be fast-tracked For speedy recruitment, the selection process has been simplified and made technically efficient. Som Parkash, Union MoS for Commerce and Industry

In Punjab, the mega event was organised at two venues — the RCF and Patiala Locomotive Works, Patiala.

Of the 75,000 newly recruited persons who were handed over the appointment letters across the country today, 46 got the letters at the RCF from Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

In Patiala, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the appointment letters to 25 new recruits.

These 71 newly appointed persons have been placed in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Department of Posts, the Border Security Force (BSF) and national banks.

The countrywide recruitments are being done by the Central ministries and departments, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board.

“For speedy recruitment, the selection process has been simplified and made technically efficient,” said Parkash.

During the programme, PM Modi urged the newly appointed employees to serve with the spirit of “sewa”.

All Central ministries and departments have been instructed to fill vacancies on a war footing.

Meanwhile, Parkash hailed the Supreme Court’s suo motu action asking Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi governments to register criminal cases against those giving hate speeches. The minister hit out at the three state governments for their “failure” to check hate speeches.

“It does not matter which party is in power in the state. It is the duty of all state governments to check hate speeches,” he said.

The Union minister refused to comment on the rift between Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the appointment of Punjab Agricultural University VC. He also announced that Vande Bharat Express would soon start from Delhi to Amritsar.