Abohar: Minister’s help sought to end canal water crisis

Abohar, August 22
During a meeting with Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hair, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar today raised the issue of non-availability of water at the tail-ends due to insufficient release of water in the canals of Abohar for the last several days.
The MLA said on one hand, villages in Fazilka and Jalalabad were getting submerged due to the release of 2.81 lakh of cusecs of water from Ferozepur headworks, on the other hand, people in villages of Abohar and Balluana constituencies were craving for water.
Urging to consider the improvement in water management, Jakhar told the minister that several times, erosion occurred in the canals, some of these were recently constructed, due to which crops were damaged.
