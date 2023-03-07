Ministers, MLAs absent, questions to be taken up later

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

The absence of three ministers for major part of the Question Hour during the second day of the Budget session led to many questions of MLAs not being taken up today.

Those who did not attend were Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar arrived late and as a result, the question by his party MLA Karambir Singh related to starting of bus service from Talwara to Harmandir Sahib was taken up towards the end of Question Hour.

Interestingly, many ruling party MLAs, whose questions were scheduled to be taken up, too, were either absent or arrived late.

While MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj was absent, MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Balkar Singh Sidhu arrived late and their questions were re-scheduled.

Even Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who was to answer MLA Bagga’s question, too, had arrived some time after Question Hour had started.

Irked over this, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked all ministers to remain present during Question Hour to maintain the sanctity of the House.

Having left with no option, he had to postpone the questions raised by absent MLAs or those to be responded by ministers.