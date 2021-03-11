Minor alleges rape by father

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 24

A 17-year-girl has accused her father and her friend of rape. The victim claimed she along with her mother and brother had been living at their maternal house. Her father, who worked as a labourer, was living in Moga.

“On May 15, my brother and I came to Moga to meet our father and stayed with him for a few days. One night, my father raped me. When I raised the alarm, my father threatened to kill me. On May 16 and 17, my father raped me again,” she told the police.

On May 17, the victim’s father allegedly called her friend from Bathinda.“My friend took me to Bathinda and kept me there for four days. During this period he raped me,” she claimed.

Cops have initiated probe to book her father Somnath and friend Gulab Singh.