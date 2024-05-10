Minor among five nabbed with drugs in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 9

Two men were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended near Sangarna village in Sriganganagar while they were trying to escape the police.

Two other suspects in custody of Abohar police. Tribune Photo

2 KG HEROIN, 1 KG OPIUM SEIZED Three persons, including a minor, were held in Sirganganagar with two packets of 1 kg heroin each.

Two other persons were arrested with 1 kg opium in Abohar.

During checking, two packets of 1 kg heroin each (estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore) were seized by officials.

According to the police, suspects Manjeet Singh (20) and Nirmal Singh (36) are residents of Kazi Kot village in Tarn Taran. The minor has been detained under relevant sections of the Juvenile Act.

The matter to light after some farmers in the Kalu Singh Wala border-post area saw three persons going towards the international border in a car and returning later.

Upon receiving the information, a BSF team started chasing the car.

Meanwhile, the police were also informed about the matter. A case was registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said the suspects had confessed to having procured the heroin from Pakistan-based smugglers through drones.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Cell here seized 1 kg opium from two persons — identified as Suresh Kumar of Mehrajpur and Rajesh Kumar of Dhani Seeto Gunno. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act. Both have been remanded in custody for further investigation.

