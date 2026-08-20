Minor booked under POCSO for alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old schoolgirl

A case has been registered against a minor boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, both students of a private senior secondary school here, police said on Thursday.

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According to the FIR registered at the local police station under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the incident took place on August 5 between 8 am and 2 pm.

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According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her elder daughter — a Class 8 student — had developed a friendship with a Class X student of the same school. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly took the girl to a friend's house during school hours, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

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Police said the accused, who is a juvenile, has been booked in the case, which is being probed under the provisions of the POCSO Act. In keeping with the law, the identities of both the victim and the accused, being minors, are being withheld.