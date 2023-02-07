Minor boy drowned

Abohar: A 12-year-old boy drowned when he and his brother slipped into the Indira Gandhi canal near Chak 3-DOL village on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Dinesh, son of shepherd Ram Lal, while his brother Bhanu (14) was rescued by a farmer, Manpreet Singh. OC
14 held for gambling
Abohar: Fourteen persons were held and Rs 4.67 lakh seized from them as a police team raided a house near Chak 22-KSD village in Sadulshehar on Sunday . SHO Raghubir Singh said that Varinder Singh, Gurpal Singh, Sahab Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Nihal Singh, Avtar Singh, Munsaf Ali, Zulfikar, Neeraj, Banarasi, Ravinder, Rakesh, Suresh and Rajesh Kumar were held. OC
40-gm heroin seized
Abohar: The police seized 40-gm heroin by intercepting a bike on the Gurusar-Munda Road. Peddlers Divakar (27) and Mehboob Ali (28) of Gurusar village were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the bike used by them has also been seized, investigating officer Dinesh Saran said. OC
Encroachments removed
Muktsar: The municipal council and police on Monday removed a large number of encroachments from the Malout road. These had been set up the Maghi Mela. The permission was given to them till January end, but they were still doing the business there and causing inconvenience to the commuters. TNS
Man held with drugs
Muktsar: The Kabarwala police arrested a man allegedly carrying 50-gm of heroin from Midda village on Sunday. The accused had been identified as Kamaldeep Singh of Alamwala village. His accomplice, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Alamwala, managed to flee. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...