Minor boy drowned

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A 12-year-old boy drowned when he and his brother slipped into the Indira Gandhi canal near Chak 3-DOL village on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Dinesh, son of shepherd Ram Lal, while his brother Bhanu (14) was rescued by a farmer, Manpreet Singh. OC

14 held for gambling

Abohar: Fourteen persons were held and Rs 4.67 lakh seized from them as a police team raided a house near Chak 22-KSD village in Sadulshehar on Sunday . SHO Raghubir Singh said that Varinder Singh, Gurpal Singh, Sahab Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Nihal Singh, Avtar Singh, Munsaf Ali, Zulfikar, Neeraj, Banarasi, Ravinder, Rakesh, Suresh and Rajesh Kumar were held. OC

40-gm heroin seized

Abohar: The police seized 40-gm heroin by intercepting a bike on the Gurusar-Munda Road. Peddlers Divakar (27) and Mehboob Ali (28) of Gurusar village were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the bike used by them has also been seized, investigating officer Dinesh Saran said. OC

Encroachments removed

Muktsar: The municipal council and police on Monday removed a large number of encroachments from the Malout road. These had been set up the Maghi Mela. The permission was given to them till January end, but they were still doing the business there and causing inconvenience to the commuters. TNS

Man held with drugs

Muktsar: The Kabarwala police arrested a man allegedly carrying 50-gm of heroin from Midda village on Sunday. The accused had been identified as Kamaldeep Singh of Alamwala village. His accomplice, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Alamwala, managed to flee. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.