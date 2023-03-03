Minor changes likely in excise policy

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 2

With an aim to increase the excise revenue, the state government is expected to increase the country-made liquor quota for sale during the next fiscal. The Excise Policy for 2023-24 is expected to carry changes in the norms as regards the grant of L1 (wholesale) licences.

What to expect Increase in country-made liquor quota for sale during the next fiscal

Changes in norms as regards L1 licences so as to allow multiple distributors for every distillery ‘A success story’ A jump of 40 per cent in the excise revenue has proved that the policy is a success. The new policy will be brought this month. Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister

Sources in the government say they look to taking a slight deviation from the 2022 Excise Policy wherein only one distributor for each distillery was allowed. The government may allow more distributors for every distillery, in the wake of CBI and ED probes into the Delhi Excise Policy. The system of monopolising liquor trade and higher prices at vends near marriage palaces may also be done away with.

The new policy is likely to be announced in the first fortnight of this month. Aam Aadmi Party’s first excise policy in Punjab for 2022-23, which many felt was a replica of the (now under investigation) Delhi Excise Policy, has helped the state increase its excise revenue by 40 per cent.

Between April 2022 and January 2023, the excise revenue increased to Rs 7,205.90 crore, as compared to Rs 5,147 crore collected during the corresponding period in 2021-22. With two months’ revenue yet to flow in, the excise collection has already surpassed the total collection of Rs 6,158 crore made during 2021-22.

Officials in the government said since the 2022-23 Excise Policy helped in unprecedented increase in the excise revenue, most of the facets of the policy would be retained in the coming year too.

It was likely that the quota for Indian-made foreign liquor and beer was kept open, though the prices would remain low or at par with the prices in Chandigarh and Haryana, they added.

The size of the groups (licensing units) would be more or less the same. It is likely that the vends are not auctioned and the existing contractors get an option to renew their licences, albeit on a marginally higher fee.