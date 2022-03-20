Minor found pregnant, 5 booked

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: A 15-year-old girl from a village in the district was found pregnant after being allegedly sexually assaulted by her aunt’s friend. The police have booked five persons. TNS

Special kid ‘assaulted’

Amritsar: A student of government-run Pehal resource centre, a school for children with special needs, has allegedly been assaulted by a teacher. Family members of the class 7 student reporte dthe matter to the police. The school management denied the charge and transferred the teacher in question.