Minor gangraped in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 31

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight and gangraped by two youths in the city, police officials confirmed here today.

The victim was taken to a hospital by women police officials for medical check-up which confirmed that the minor was raped and physically assaulted, they said.

She also suffered minor injuries for which the treatment was given to her.

In a statement recorded with the police, the victim has named Lakha Singh, son of Pal Singh of Bukkanwala village who, along with one of his associates, kidnapped her. She was taken to an undisclosed place where both Lakha and his friend raped her.

The police officials said Lakha’s associate was yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, based on the statement of the victim, the police had registered a criminal case under Sections 376-D, 323, 506, 342, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Lakha Singh and his friend.

A senior police official said Lakha was absconding. “We have raided his residence in the ward number 27 of the city several times but he was not found there. Raids were also conducted at his possible hideouts but he could not be arrested,” the police official said while maintaining that efforts were on to nab him.

The second accused could be identified only after Lakha was arrested.

#Moga