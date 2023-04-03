Minor girl, 3 family members arrested for ‘honour killing’ in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 3

Moga police have arrested a minor girl and three of her family members for the alleged honour killing of a 19-year old youth Rashpal Singh at Badduwal village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district on Saturday night.

The police prima-facie established that the girl allegedly called her boyfriend to her house under a planned conspiracy to kill him. When the youth went to her house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, her two uncles Gurtej Singh and Shinda Singh hanged him to death with the help of a rope.

Preliminary findings suggested that after committing the crime they called one of their relatives Sukhpreet Singh, son of Pappu Singh, resident of Fatehgarh Korotana village, to dispose of the body. They took the body from the house on Sukhpreet’s motorcycle and threw it in a nearby canal.

Dharamkot SHO Jaswarinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a criminal case under Sections 302, 120B, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the minor girl, her two uncles Gurtej Singh, Shinda Singh and another relative Sukhpreet Singh at the Dharamkot police station. They all had been arrested by the police.

It has been confirmed in the post-mortem examination report that Rashpal Singh has died of strangulation.

Jagsir Singh, the aggrieved father of the deceased youth, said his son went out of the house for a walk after taking the meals on Saturday night and did not return back to home. “We launched a hunt to trace him throughout the night. However, his body was found lying in the canal on Sunday morning,” he said.

Jagsir said the girl and his son were both friends but the girl’s family members were objecting to their relationship. It was due to this reason that the girl’s family conspired to kill his son.

It may be mentioned that Gurtej Singh and Shinda Singh caught hold of Rashpal Singh and took him to an abandoned room and hanged him from a grill with the help of a rope till he died on the spot. Later, with the help of Sukhpreet Singh his body was thrown in a canal flowing on the outskirts of the village.

