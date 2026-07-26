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Home / Punjab / Minor girl gangraped in Mansa; 2 arrested, 3 absconding

Minor girl gangraped in Mansa; 2 arrested, 3 absconding

Sub-Inspector Sukhjit Singh, SHO of Mansa City-1 police station, says case registered, police teams conducting searches to apprehend remaining suspects

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:09 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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​Mansa police have booked five persons for allegedly gangraping a minor girl, arrested two of them while a hunt is underway to apprehend the remaining three.

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​According to the statement of the victim's mother, the 17-year-old girl went to a beauty parlour near her home to learn salon work. On Friday, she left for the parlour after lunch as usual, but did not return home. The family eventually found her inside a house in the area.

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​The five young men present at the spot managed to flee in a car parked outside, the victim's mother alleged. The girl was admitted to hospital for treatment. Her medical report is awaited.

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​Sub-Inspector Sukhjit Singh, SHO of Mansa City-1 police station, said that a case has been registered, two of the suspects have been arrested and teams are searching for the remaining suspects.

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