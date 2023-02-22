Minor girl kidnapped

Moga: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at Ferozewala Mangal Singh village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district, police officials confirmed here on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had been kidnapped by a youth, Suraj Sharma, a resident of Zira town, which falls in nearby Ferozepur district. TNS

16 held in NDPS Act

Muktsar: The police on Tuesday arrested 16 persons with narcotics and registered 13 cases in this regard. A total of 3,121 sedative pills, 12.5-kg poppy husk, 9-gm heroin and Rs 2.05 lakh drug money were seized. Besides, the teams arrested three proclaimed offenders, impounded two vehicles and issued challans to eight vehicles. TNS

Four drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The CIA staff of police seized 45-gm heroin from Paramjit Singh Pamma of Seed Farm Colony here. The police seized 5-kg poppy husk from a truck driver Gurmeet Singh of Sadiq village. A total of 100-gm heroin was seized from Gurpreet Singh Gauri of Talwara Jheel and 10-gm from Salman Khan of Jandwali village. OC

Body found from dump

Sangrur: Panic gripped residents after the recovery of body from a dump of animal carcass of Rajpura village. The deceased, identified as Sarbjit Singh (30), had been missing for the past two days. On Tuesday, some residents saw dogs dragging a human body in animal carcass dump of Rajpura village. TNS

Clarification

In the news item, “Steps to rein in govt employees”, published on February 20, it was inadvertently mentioned that “The Punjab Government has reportedly asked all administrative secretaries to monitor social media networks of any employee criticising or commenting adversely about policies of the government”. No such order has been issued by the Punjab Government. The error is regretted.

