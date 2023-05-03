Minor girl kidnapped

Tribune News Service

Moga, May 2

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at Tharaj village in Moga district, local police officials confirmed here today.

The police said an unknown youth had allegedly kidnapped the girl. The police maintained that the girl was previously known to the youth, as per the statement of the father of the victim.

Based on his statement, the police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC at the Baghapurana police station. A senior police official said the girl was yet to be traced by the police. “We are trying to identify the youth,” said a police official.