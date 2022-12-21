2 Moga youths booked for raping minor girl

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, December 21
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths at Ajitwal village in this district, police said here on Wednesday.
One of the accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Ajitwal. He, along with his friend, allegedly raped the victim repeatedly over the past two years.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl came in contact with Vicky at age 15. She was allegedly lured into a love trap with the promise of marriage. Vicky then introduced her to his friend, who also sexually assaulted her.
The medical examination of the victim held at the district hospital confirmed rape, said a police official.
A case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Vicky and his friend at the Ajitwal police station.
The hunt to nab the two is on, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told