2 Moga youths booked for raping minor girl

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, December 21

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youths at Ajitwal village in this district, police said here on Wednesday.

One of the accused has been identified as Vicky, a resident of Ajitwal. He, along with his friend, allegedly raped the victim repeatedly over the past two years.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl came in contact with Vicky at age 15. She was allegedly lured into a love trap with the promise of marriage. Vicky then introduced her to his friend, who also sexually assaulted her.

The medical examination of the victim held at the district hospital confirmed rape, said a police official.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Vicky and his friend at the Ajitwal police station.

The hunt to nab the two is on, the police said.

#Moga