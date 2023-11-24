Minor girl raped in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 23

A case of rape with a 9-year-old girl has come to light in the Dabwali Road area here. The accused, who allegedly committed the crime by luring the child with some gifts, is at large.

Based on the complaint of the girl and her aunt, the police have registered a case against the accused. The child was admitted to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. But so far no clue of the accused has been found.

According to information, the girl lived at her aunt’s place and a young man had been visiting there for a long time. On Wednesday, when the girl’s aunt was not at home, the man came to the house and raped the girl after luring her with some gifts. After committing the crime, the accused fled.

When the girl’s aunt returned home, she was told about the whole incident by the child.