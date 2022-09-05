Minority panel assures of action against vandals

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 4

Prof Emanual Nahar, Chairman, Punjab State Commission for Minorities, visited the church at Thakarpura village in Patti sub-division today. Nahar assured the church authorities that the culprits would be put behind the bars soon.

Prof Emanual took a detailed report from SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon regarding the progress of the investigation done till date.

Holy statues were vandalized by masked miscreants on the intervening night of August 30-31 at the church.

The chairman condemned the incident and said leaders of all religions were united in their criticism of the attack, alleging that it was done just to disturb the harmony in society. He also met with members of the Christian community and said the community had always remained in favour of peace in Punjab.