Minor’s Rape Case: Dharna staged outside Sangrur police station

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 8

Farmers, under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan), protested in front of Sangrur City police station. They are demanding the arrest of a government school teacher who allegedly raped a girl student of Class XI. An FIR was registered in the case last month.

After assurances from the DSP regarding quick action, they dispersed, but announced that they would start an indefinite protest, if the police failed to arrest the suspect by Sunday.

“A minor was raped by a government teacher and an FIR was also registered on the complaint of the victim. But the police have not arrested the suspect, thus giving him time to pressurise the victim,” said Darshan Singh, a protester.

When contacted, DSP (Rural) Ajaypal Singh, who met the protesters, said police teams were conducting raids and the suspect would be arrested soon.

