Minor’s Rape Case: Dharna staged outside Sangrur police station

Sangrur, December 8
Farmers, under the banner of BKU (Ugrahan), protested in front of Sangrur City police station. They are demanding the arrest of a government school teacher who allegedly raped a girl student of Class XI. An FIR was registered in the case last month.
After assurances from the DSP regarding quick action, they dispersed, but announced that they would start an indefinite protest, if the police failed to arrest the suspect by Sunday.
“A minor was raped by a government teacher and an FIR was also registered on the complaint of the victim. But the police have not arrested the suspect, thus giving him time to pressurise the victim,” said Darshan Singh, a protester.
When contacted, DSP (Rural) Ajaypal Singh, who met the protesters, said police teams were conducting raids and the suspect would be arrested soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections
NGOs include Dalit rights body (IDSN), whose accreditation h...