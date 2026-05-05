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Home / Punjab / Minute-to-minute schedule finalised for Punjab CM Mann’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from May 6-9

Minute-to-minute schedule finalised for Punjab CM Mann’s ‘Shukrana Yatra’ from May 6-9

On the first day, the cavalcade will pass through Ropar and Garhshankar, and pay obeisance at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of Bhagat Singh

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:06 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo
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The Punjab government has finalised a minute-to-minute plan for the four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’ to be taken out from May 6 to 9 across the state.

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Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the yatra aims to express gratitude for the passage of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026 and to garner public support. It will commence near Gurdwara Anandpur Sahib on the morning of May 6 and conclude at Fatehgarh Sahib on the afternoon of May 9.

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On the first day, the party leadership will move in a cavalcade passing through Ropar and Garhshankar and paying obeisance at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of Bhagat Singh at Nawanshahr. The day’s journey will end at Phagwara. The night stay has been planned in Jalandhar.

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On May 7, the yatra will start from the Chief Minister’s official residence at Old Baradari in Jalandhar from where on the teams will head towards Adampur and Baba Bakala, followed by a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The second day will be the longest stretch, covering Doaba and Majha before crossing over to Malwa after a halt at Tarn Taran. The entry to Malwa will be made via Zira, Kotkapura and Faridkot.

After a night stay at Sangrur, the yatra will move on May 8 from Bathinda to Kot Shamir, and take a break at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo. Brief halts will be at Arvind Nagar in Mansa, Banawai village in Sardulgarh, Handaya, Barnala and Mastuana Sahib in Sunam.

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On the final day, May 9, the yatra will move from Sangrur to Sunam, Samana and Patiala. It will finally conclude at Fatehgarh Sahib.

At each halt, the Chief Minister, along with local MLAs, halqa in-charges and party leaders, will address gatherings. Stalls of sweet chhabeel water will also be organised at the local levels.

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