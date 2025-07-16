Miraculous escape for Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, family in car crash
Kamboj was returning from Chandigarh after attending a special assembly session
Jalalabad Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and his family members had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were travelling in met with an accident near Piareana village in Ferozepur late on Tuesday evening.
It is stated that due to stagnant rainwater, the Innova car in which the MLA and his family members were traveling lost control and collided with a Bolero car.
The front portion of the Innova was damaged, but the occupants of the car remained unhurt.
