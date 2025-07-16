DT
Miraculous escape for Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, family in car crash

Miraculous escape for Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, family in car crash

Kamboj was returning from Chandigarh after attending a special assembly session
Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 10:54 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
Jalalabad Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and his family members had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were travelling in met with an accident near Piareana village in Ferozepur late on Tuesday evening.

Kamboj was returning from Chandigarh after attending a special assembly session.

It is stated that due to stagnant rainwater, the Innova car in which the MLA and his family members were traveling lost control and collided with a Bolero car.

The front portion of the Innova was damaged, but the occupants of the car remained unhurt.


