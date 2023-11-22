Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

Bathinda, November 21
In the trans-railway line area in the city, three bike-borne miscreants snatched a woman’s purse and fled.
According to the information received, Harvinder Kaur, a resident of Rodanwali village in Muktsar district, told the police that she had come to meet her relatives in Pratap Nagar’s street number 15. When she reached the main market of Pratap Nagar, three unidentified miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched her purse and fled.
She said there was one lakh rupees in cash and gold rings in the purse. The matter is being investigated, the police said.
